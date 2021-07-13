COVID-19 Stickers

Lana Brightside

Hey guys!

I created a pandemic-inspired sticker pack for Telegram. The stickers are designed to cheer people up in these uneasy times. That’s why they are focused on memes and funny situations which many of us experienced during the pandemic.

