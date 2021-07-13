Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mockup Planet

Free Magazine Mockup

Mockup Planet
Mockup Planet
  • Save
Free Magazine Mockup magazine cover mockup
Download color palette

We designed for you premium quality Free Magazine Mockup, which help you to showcase magazine cover designs for presentation with the help of smart-object layer.

Mockup Description:
Place Image Via: Smart-object Layers
Dimensions: 4000×3000 px
File Format: PSD
Layered: Yes
Editable: Yes

Download Free Magazine Mockup

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Mockup Planet
Mockup Planet

More by Mockup Planet

View profile
    • Like