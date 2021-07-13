Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Withoutee. Logo for a clothing brand

Withoutee. Logo for a clothing brand vector logodesign brand clothing logo graphic design design illustrator branding
Logo for a brand that makes creative, handmade T-shirts.

The concept behind the logo is to use the negative space in the ink splash
as a T-shirt. ( since the brand's name is Without + Tee )

