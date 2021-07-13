Robert McCombe

Weekly Warm-Up - Fillup™ Website Design

Weekly Warm-Up - Fillup™ Website Design
This weeks weekly challenge was to design a product page for a luxury item. I decided to search for the top luxury gifts and one that came up was Fillup™.

Fillup™ is a stylish solution for all day hydration. This double-walled insulated Water Tower™ stands 22" tall and gives you the ability to have fresh water at your fingertips any time of the day or night.

I decided to design a web page for this product, as I thought it is quite unique for a luxury item, rather than the typical designer brand and so would be a nice challenge for me.

