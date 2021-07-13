Loki Title - Free After Effects Title

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Free: https://bit.ly/2U7fMiz
I love the visual effects of the Loki series, so I decided to create the title in After Effects. The animation looks easy to create but it is actually harder than I thought. Anyway here’s the free template I made. You can customize fonts and texts easily and render it very fast.