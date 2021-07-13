Good for Sale
Loki Title - Free After Effects Title

Download Free: https://bit.ly/2U7fMiz
I love the visual effects of the Loki series, so I decided to create the title in After Effects. The animation looks easy to create but it is actually harder than I thought. Anyway here’s the free template I made. You can customize fonts and texts easily and render it very fast.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Hamed Akhtari
