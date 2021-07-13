Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/xyQp25

Fresh update! +20 extra Logo Templates! Floral Logo Kit is a hand drawn collection of 50x pre-made Logo Templates, 100x Floral Frames, and 100x Floral Icons.

Use Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator to create stunning brand identity. Change one of Logo Template or made a new one with compatible 200x floral elements.

What makes Floral Logo Kit so special?

Everything is fully editable (text, colors, stroke width).

Carefully handcrafted botanical icons and logo templates usable for photographers, bakeries, wedding agency, yoga studio, coffee house, flower boutique, clothing stores, magazines, cosmetics, interior design, creative agency, or any possible creative field.

Great for logo, branding, decor, decoration, invitation, greeting cards.

Live stroke & outlined stroke icons available to suit your design from 0.3 pt upwards.

We've prepared the most commonly used formats for Mac and Windows customers.

Neatly organized icon, file and layer structure for better workflow experience.

Pixel perfect. Perfection in details and consistency control where every pixel is set to it’s place.

Suitable for print, web, symbols, apps, infographics.

What’s inside the box?

100 floral icons (100x Outlined paths, 100x Live stroke).

100 floral frames (100x Outlined paths, 100x Live stroke).

50 floral logo templates (50x Outlined paths, 50x Live stroke, 50x PSD files).

Free Fonts (links included).

Individual Files/Artboards of Floral Frames:

Live Stroke: AI, PDF, SVG, and EPS Files.

Outlined paths: AI, PDF, SVG, EPS, and PNG (400x400 px, 800x800 px, 1600x1600 px, 3200x3200 px) Files.

Individual Files/Artboards of Floral Icons:

Live Stroke: AI, PDF, SVG, and EPS Files.

Outlined paths: AI, PDF, SVG, EPS and PNG (160x160 px, 320x320 px, 640x640 px, 1280x1280 px) Files.

Individual Files/Artboards of Logo Templates:

Live Stroke: AI, PDF, and EPS Files.

Outlined paths: AI, PDF, EPS, PNG (1000x1000 px), and PSD Files.

List of hand drawn botanicals:

Orchid, daffodils, african lily, magnolia, iris, lily, freesia, lotus, freesia, calla, rose, poppy, christmas rose, protea, physalis, poppy seed pods, cherry flowers, rhododendron, knapweed spotted, rudbeckia, aquilegia, lavender, hydrangea, cotton, peony, artichoke, anemone, bellflower, crocus, lily of the valley, clove, succulent, strelitzia, brunia, frangipani, tulips, chrysanthemum, sunflower, lilac, eucalyptus, dahlia, buttercup, milkweed, rosebud, olive branch, alstroemeria, anthurium, monstera leaf, lisianthus, hyacinth, gerberas, clover, wood sorrel, dicentra, peperomia, bay leaf, mint, strawberry, passiflora, alpine violet, gloxinia, hemlock, oregano, basil, oak, sweet pea, sakura, magnolia, trillium, fritillaria imperialis, acacia, sempervivum, ivy, black hellebore leaves, rose leaf, ylang-ylang, ruscus branch, celery, lingonberry branch, ginkgo leaf, periwinkle, round-leaved wintergreen, dandelion, pomegranate flower, fuchsia, water lily, spearwort.

Before work:

Install all fonts.

Use Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Illustrator to open one of logo template (AI, EPS or PSD) or floral icons or frames.

Mock-Ups are only for presentation and not included into the purchase. Reselling all files is not allowed.