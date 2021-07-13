Attributy - SaaS Web Dashboard Design B2B & B2C

Hello Dribbblers !! 👋

Today I am going to share a SaaS Dashboard Design for Attributy. Attributy is a data-driven platform designed for B2B and B2C businesses in campaign management and assessing marketing ROI.

Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

-------

Download the UI screens here: https://www.uplabs.com/prantokp

-------

Say Hello: hello@prantopashi.com

-------

Follow me on

behance | instagram | uplabs