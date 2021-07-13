Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jas

Online Juice Delivery

jas
jas
Hire Me
  • Save
Online Juice Delivery online order beverages juice product design product mobile app app ux design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Friends,

Welcome to daily UI challenge for 100 days. This is day #2

Today’s Challenge is to create a ‘Online Juice Delivery’ UI

Press ‘L’ to show your love.

See you Tomorrow :)

#daily100 #day02

jas
jas
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by jas

View profile
    • Like