Miftt

Daily UI Practice - Day 003 : Landing Page

Miftt
Miftt
  • Save
Daily UI Practice - Day 003 : Landing Page dailyui vector branding logo ui design illustration app uiux flat ui design
Download color palette

Practicing UI design for Daily UI challange

Day 3, Theme : Landing Page

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Miftt
Miftt

More by Miftt

View profile
    • Like