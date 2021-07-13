Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Album coverart - Pink/Yellow tones

Album coverart - Pink/Yellow tones coverart artwork album art album branding
Vibrant colors and bold typography used to stand out. With photomanipulation i create these album artworks for different clients.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
