Designer Segun

Shopify Store 🛒 + Lots of Eye Candy + Custom Code

Designer Segun
Designer Segun
  • Save
Shopify Store 🛒 + Lots of Eye Candy + Custom Code award design design css website custom wordpress shopify web design online store
Download color palette

Custom Shopify Store + Premium template + some CSS

✅ Australian market fused with a Japanese heritage to the products

✅ Lots of eye candy and animations... Adding these were a challenge so we needed to keep the website loading fast

Designer Segun
Designer Segun

More by Designer Segun

View profile
    • Like