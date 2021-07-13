Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aryan Manouchehri

#DailyUI, Day2:Credit Card Checkout

Aryan Manouchehri
Aryan Manouchehri
#DailyUI, Day2:Credit Card Checkout design challenge web design credit card checkout ui dailyui
Hi everyone!👋
This is the second day of #DailyUI and I tried to show the detail of Credit Card structure with new feature that present order information for assurance in your purchase.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Aryan Manouchehri
Aryan Manouchehri

