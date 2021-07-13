Limón - Lemonade Stand Brand Concept

Weekly Warmup July 13, 2021 - design a brand identity for a lemonade stand.

limón is a high-end, organic lemonade stand, serving a variety of lemonades with fresh, exciting flavor combinations. this brand focuses on a crisp, fresh palette, reminiscent of a refreshing lemonade on a hot summer day. The colors are complimented by a simple, yet timeless font that makes the brand easy and inviting for all.