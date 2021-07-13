Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Geetanjali verma

Music Player

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma
  • Save
Music Player appscreen dailydesign designispiration dai mucic ap music music player dailyui009 dailyuichallenge dailyui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!!
This is my iteration for day 009 of #DailyUI Challenge "Music Player"
Let me know your thoughts in the comments section😊❤

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma

More by Geetanjali verma

View profile
    • Like