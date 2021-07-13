Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rajat Lenka

Boat (kerala)

Rajat Lenka
Rajat Lenka
  • Save
Boat (kerala) waterboat kerala 3dboat logo illustration photoshop uidesign design 3d art lowpoly3d 3d artist 3dart blender3d 3d
Download color palette

Inspired by the traditional boat designs that can be found in kerala . (God's own country) .

Follow me on my instagram - https://www.instagram.com/47thpixel/

Rajat Lenka
Rajat Lenka

More by Rajat Lenka

View profile
    • Like