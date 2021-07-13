Level Up Skincare wanted a brand identity that stood out as a luxury skincare brand for men. These cosmetics are aimed at metropolitan-based males, ages 25 to 45, well educated, and care about sustainability. The product will be sold at larger stores, such as Mr. Porter, Selfridges, Space NK, and online. That said, the brand logo needs to be androgynous as they are looking to expand into the women market in the future years.

This logo will sit within the design of the individual cosmetic bottle, as well as product packaging and any other still marketing campaigns.