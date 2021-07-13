Loyalty Program - Application

(2020)

Problem Statement

A businesses loyal top 10% of customers spend almost 3x more per transaction than the lower 90% of customers. Uber understands the value of their top customers, and has implemented this program aimed at retaining them.

Solution

Humans have a desire for achieving a high social rank, so offering reward schemes that tap into this tendency is an excellent strategy.

Points and discounts will always be powerful drivers for your loyalty programs, but it’s best practice to begin thinking about alternative currencies, too. You should be creative with your incentives, offering alternative currencies as incentives.

CHALLANGE

Create concept of a Loyalty Program (CRM)

ROLE

Research, Use Journey, Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping

TIME

5 Month

TASK

Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping

TOOLS

Figma