Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pimtee.y

Loyalty Program - Application

Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y
  • Save
Loyalty Program - Application voucher coupon gift point member loyalty program lo app branding ux design ui
Download color palette

(2020)
Problem Statement
A businesses loyal top 10% of customers spend almost 3x more per transaction than the lower 90% of customers. Uber understands the value of their top customers, and has implemented this program aimed at retaining them.

Solution
Humans have a desire for achieving a high social rank, so offering reward schemes that tap into this tendency is an excellent strategy.

Points and discounts will always be powerful drivers for your loyalty programs, but it’s best practice to begin thinking about alternative currencies, too. You should be creative with your incentives, offering alternative currencies as incentives.
___________

CHALLANGE
Create concept of a Loyalty Program (CRM)

ROLE
Research, Use Journey, Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping

TIME
5 Month

TASK
Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping

TOOLS
Figma

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Pimtee.y
Pimtee.y

More by Pimtee.y

View profile
    • Like