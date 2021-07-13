Loyalty Program - Application

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(2020)
Problem Statement
A businesses loyal top 10% of customers spend almost 3x more per transaction than the lower 90% of customers. Uber understands the value of their top customers, and has implemented this program aimed at retaining them.
Solution
Humans have a desire for achieving a high social rank, so offering reward schemes that tap into this tendency is an excellent strategy.
Points and discounts will always be powerful drivers for your loyalty programs, but it’s best practice to begin thinking about alternative currencies, too. You should be creative with your incentives, offering alternative currencies as incentives.
___________
CHALLANGE
Create concept of a Loyalty Program (CRM)
ROLE
Research, Use Journey, Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping
TIME
5 Month
TASK
Design System, Wireframe, UXUI Design, Prototyping
TOOLS
Figma