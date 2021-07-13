Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bryan Richard Keith

Pug - 253/365

Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith
  • Save
Pug - 253/365 kawaii cute pet vector halftone comic illustrations logo art animal dogs dog pug
Download color palette

I don't know if it's ever been a conscious thought of mine until now, but both pug and collie should be short for longer names and they're.. not? It's just "pug". Someone said "We'll call it 'pug'."

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Bryan Richard Keith
Bryan Richard Keith

More by Bryan Richard Keith

View profile
    • Like