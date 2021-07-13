Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Osiris Murcia

brand identity for dentist

Osiris Murcia
Osiris Murcia
  • Save
brand identity for dentist tooth medical doctor brand personal identity vector inkscape honduras branding design dentist
Download color palette

Hello! Welcome to this project of personal identity, for a good dentist and friend, we were looking for something simple, and the initial of his first name is perfect... Enjoy!!!

I almost forgot, I would really appreciate your feedback

keep going: https://www.behance.net/gallery/111379105/Branding-para-dentista

Osiris Murcia
Osiris Murcia

More by Osiris Murcia

View profile
    • Like