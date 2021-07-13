brand identity for dentist

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! Welcome to this project of personal identity, for a good dentist and friend, we were looking for something simple, and the initial of his first name is perfect... Enjoy!!!
I almost forgot, I would really appreciate your feedback
keep going: https://www.behance.net/gallery/111379105/Branding-para-dentista