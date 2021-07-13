Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ana Júlia Peixoto

DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto
  • Save
DailyUI #002 - Credit Card Checkout uidesign uxdesign checkout creditcard figma dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hey! 👋
This is the second challenge and today I created a credit card checkout page!

What do you think about it and what can be improved? Lemme know! 🥰

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Ana Júlia Peixoto
Ana Júlia Peixoto

More by Ana Júlia Peixoto

View profile
    • Like