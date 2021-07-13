Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denys Kachanovsky

Sleeping App

Denys Kachanovsky
Denys Kachanovsky
Sleeping App sleepless owl illustration owl tracker sleep tracker sleep app wireframes ux prototyping sleep motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Welcome to Slumby — app that can improve your sleep time!

This application for you if you have some problems with your feelings after sleep. You can set a time when you're need to wake up, and an application choose a time when you're need go to bed. And also you can choose music for your sleep time and for beautiful dreams.

Denys Kachanovsky
Denys Kachanovsky

