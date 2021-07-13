Sleeping App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Welcome to Slumby — app that can improve your sleep time!
This application for you if you have some problems with your feelings after sleep. You can set a time when you're need to wake up, and an application choose a time when you're need go to bed. And also you can choose music for your sleep time and for beautiful dreams.