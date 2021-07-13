Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logotype Concept "UZTOOLS"

Logotype Concept "UZTOOLS" geometric flat design vector illustration minimal illustrator logotype branding logo
Здравствуйте, хочу поделиться с вами своим концертом для логотипа. Работа началась с подбора названия, потом решил сделать скетч на тетратке и потом сделал работу в Illustrator.

