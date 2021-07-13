Classified ads marketplace Landing page UX/UI Design.

Sellaro is a peer-to-peer classified ads marketplace where users can easily buy and sell locally, eliminating the need for any middleman (and all their fees!) and centralizing every market in one place. Clients need to make a website Landing page with Clean, Minimal & Creative UI/UX design.

Tell me what do you think about it ✌

Press 'L' if you love it! ❤

Available for Freelance work - 📨 visaveliya.arjun@gmail.com