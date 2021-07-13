Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee

Drokpa Zine

Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
  • Save
Drokpa Zine branding tibet editorial art design digital art illustration
Drokpa Zine branding tibet editorial art design digital art illustration
Download color palette
  1. Drokpa Insta cover.jpg
  2. Drokpa Zine Resilence.png

This is the cover and illustration I designed for my eZine, Drokpa. A zine created by Tibetan artists and designers.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee
cartoonist, artist, and designer

More by Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee

View profile
    • Like