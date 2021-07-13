Application - Charmer Clinic

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(2019)
Beautech is the beauty brand everyone is talking about. Coveted by skincare-gurus,
BeautyTech merges beauty with science. From clinic, products skincare, Appointment doctor to website and application, they’ve got products your skin can’t live without
________
ROLE
UXUI Design
TIME
1 Month
TASK
Research Analysis, Reference & Statistic, Use Flow, Wireframes, UXUI Design, Investor presentation
TOOLS
Sketch, Keynote