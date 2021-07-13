🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello Dribbble 🔥👋
Today I am sharing with you Medical Website Landing Page Design.
I want to share the results of my exploration of the medical health landing page, what do you think? 🤔Happy to finally show you my latest work for Doctor's Foundation Medical Landing Page.
🔥 Design for boosting your business & making it feel good for the user to use this.