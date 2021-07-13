Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nazmul Islam

Online Pottery Shop App

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam
  • Save
Online Pottery Shop App ecommerce app pottery app ui design user interface user interface design xd ui minimal app design app design clean figma mobile ui product product design ux application ux design mobile app mobile design mobile application
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
This app is for pottery lovers. This app will help you to find your desired pottery for purchase, this app can help your desired modern, minimal, artistic pottery you like, at a cheaper cost.

Hope you enjoy using this app.
Best of luck.

This app is designed in Adobe Xd.

For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19

Nazmul Islam
Nazmul Islam

More by Nazmul Islam

View profile
    • Like