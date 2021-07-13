Online Pottery Shop App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
This app is for pottery lovers. This app will help you to find your desired pottery for purchase, this app can help your desired modern, minimal, artistic pottery you like, at a cheaper cost.
Hope you enjoy using this app.
Best of luck.
This app is designed in Adobe Xd.
For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com
You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19