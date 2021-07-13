Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Cronenberg's The Fly

David Cronenberg's The Fly logo design fiction scify scifi david cronenberg cronenberg body horror the fly typography type logo poster design movie poster movie
Logo design for my alternative movie poster for David Cronenberg's 'The Fly'.

