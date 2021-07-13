Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dali' - portrait by Virginia Mori

Dali' - portrait by Virginia Mori surrealist pen and ink virgina mori drawing editorial illustration design penandink advertising packaging boardgame portrait illustrator conceptual illustration illustrationartist illustration
Salvador Dalí, as seen by Virginia Mori, created as part of a series for the board game “Surrealist Dinner Party” produced by The Resonym
View Virginia's illustration portfolio and her animations on illustrationzone.com

