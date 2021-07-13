Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nativegigs

Luxury Property Agency Single Page

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Hire Me
  • Save
Luxury Property Agency Single Page elegant apartment home rental muted coo magazine agency property layout font landing page typography clean ux website ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! 

We want to share our latest exploration about luxury property agency. This time we've played a bit with typography and muted colour scheme. Hope this shot will inspire you!

---

Nativegigs
We’re provided the following services:
Mobile App Design, Dashboard Design, Website / Landing Page Design, Branding, User Experience, Icon Design.

We are available for new projects.
Just drop us a line:
nativegigs.studio@gmail.com

Nativegigs
Nativegigs
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nativegigs

View profile
    • Like