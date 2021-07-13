Jithu Varghese

Zelish - Google Play’s Best of 2020 Award Winner

Zelish - Google Play’s Best of 2020 Award Winner online order grocery shop recipe meal plan food app branding adobe illustrator sketchapp vector design mobile ui
Look what just arrived in the mail 😍🏆

🏆 Google Play’s Best of 2020 'Everyday Essentials' Award Winner! 🏆 and is really sprucing up our HQ shelf 🔥. Thrilled to be a part of this amazing app. Please check the app @ https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.zelish.android

    • Like