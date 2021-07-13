Brett Cooper

Daily UI Day 4: Mortgage Calculator UI

Daily UI Day 4: Mortgage Calculator UI
#dailyui 100 Days of Design challenge, Day 4! A mortgage calculator UI that estimates mortgage payments, based on users' inputted data. I am available for work, let's chat!

