Filosofia font Booklet (last pages) – School Project

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The used quotes appeal to the customer on an emotional level. Therefore, the name of the font "Filosofia" is played with and a philosophical aspect is included. The quote "People read best what they read most" by Zuzana shows her good handling of criticism and opens some questions like: "What should a readable font look like?" and "does good design always follow readability?".
My colleague @benj_aminotto and I worked together on a school project.
The assignment was to create a booklet for a font family and present it as if my colleague and I were a font publishing company. The font family in question is Filosofia from Zuzana Licko.
Mockup used:
Perfume & Business Card Mockup
Source:
shillingtoneducation.com/blog/emigre-magazine-tbt/