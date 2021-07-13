Filosofia font Booklet (last pages) – School Project

The used quotes appeal to the customer on an emotional level. Therefore, the name of the font "Filosofia" is played with and a philosophical aspect is included. The quote "People read best what they read most" by Zuzana shows her good handling of criticism and opens some questions like: "What should a readable font look like?" and "does good design always follow readability?".

My colleague @benj_aminotto and I worked together on a school project.

The assignment was to create a booklet for a font family and present it as if my colleague and I were a font publishing company. The font family in question is Filosofia from Zuzana Licko.

Mockup used:

Perfume & Business Card Mockup

Source:

shillingtoneducation.com/blog/emigre-magazine-tbt/