Filosofia font Booklet (last pages) – School Project

Filosofia font Booklet (last pages) – School Project
The used quotes appeal to the customer on an emotional level. Therefore, the name of the font "Filosofia" is played with and a philosophical aspect is included. The quote "People read best what they read most" by Zuzana shows her good handling of criticism and opens some questions like: "What should a readable font look like?" and "does good design always follow readability?".

My colleague @benj_aminotto and I worked together on a school project.
The assignment was to create a booklet for a font family and present it as if my colleague and I were a font publishing company. The font family in question is Filosofia from Zuzana Licko.

Mockup used:
Perfume & Business Card Mockup

Source:
shillingtoneducation.com/blog/emigre-magazine-tbt/

