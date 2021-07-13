Processes are tough, I’m not gonna lie. And this quote doesn’t only apply to design or art, but life in general. It’s easy to feel anxiety when you don’t really know the outcome of whatever you are doing, and emotions can get so fucking overwhelming because you start feeling a little bit lost. But that’s okay. That’s the magic of processes. You get to make blind decisions sometimes and by doing so you gotta have a lot of trust in yourself believing that you will learn a new experience. Perhaps the decisions you are making are not optimal, but they will always be the right decisions (bc truly, what is right and wrong is always subjective) and they will always drive you to one point in which you will be able to look back and say ‘Yup, I did/survived/experienced/felt/made that’. So… just enjoy and trust the process. The outcome might be unknown, but what is not unknown is that there will always be an outcome.

