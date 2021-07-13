Kavindu Dilshan

Infinitive Bee Logo Design

Infinitive Bee Logo Design infinitive bee modern logo app icon design vector kavindudilshan branding specialist logo designer branding and identity minimalist logo business logo creative logo logo design bee logo honey logo motion graphics graphic design branding logo
This is My Infinitive Bee Logo Design. The logo is universal and perfectly adapted for use on different surfaces. Its proportional form makes it possible to use it in any social networks. The bee is an unusually multi-faceted symbol. It personifies infinity, wisdom, fertility, diligence, thrift, order, purity and chastity.

