Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imane AMR

Job search Applicaton

Imane AMR
Imane AMR
  • Save
Job search Applicaton logo branding illustration vector ux ui graphic design design app
Download color palette

Job search app concept. Made with Adobe XD.
Feel free to give a feedback !

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Imane AMR
Imane AMR

More by Imane AMR

View profile
    • Like