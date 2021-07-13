Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Japanese style podcast cover

Japanese style podcast cover colorfull red hand drawn blue artwork modern creative asian podcast plate fresh brght japan lineart dragon album art illustration vector design
This cover was made for the podcast (vk.com/tosibosi_best), where authors interview people whose work is related to Asian culture. The Asian dragon and the red of the Japanese flag became the main features of the project.

