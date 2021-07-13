Orchid Finger-149

Name: Reflection (up)

Gesture: Down finger

Explanation: Use this style when you encounter something downward in a Chinese opera repertoire

名称：倒影（上）

手势：下指式

说明：在中国戏曲剧目中遇到有往下边指物时，用此式

-

Name: Avoid the sun (down)

Gesture: Fan-holding

名称：避日（下）

手势：持扇式

-

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。