AR Experience app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 👋,
This is an AR(Augmented Reality) conceptual app that will be able to identify an object around you and even show you where it can be bought.
Your comments are always appreciated💙
Cheers 🥂 and stay safe 😷,
Gloria
Connect with me🤗🤗:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/g.ui.ux/?hl=en
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gloriaosoro
Twitter: https: https://twitter.com/guiux254
LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/gloria-osoro-29a636204/