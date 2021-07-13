Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Osoro Gloria

AR Experience app

Osoro Gloria
Osoro Gloria
Hey guys 👋,
This is an AR(Augmented Reality) conceptual app that will be able to identify an object around you and even show you where it can be bought.

Your comments are always appreciated💙

Cheers 🥂 and stay safe 😷,
Gloria

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Osoro Gloria
Osoro Gloria

