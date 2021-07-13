Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bartosz Szabaciuk

Activatio - Take Control of Your Documents

Bartosz Szabaciuk
Bartosz Szabaciuk
  • Save
Activatio - Take Control of Your Documents dashboard colors figma experience interface user app mobile web design ux ui
Download color palette

Long time no see, dribbblers. 🤓 Some UI touches.

What an interesting project it was! These guys asked me for UI/UX design for their digital solution which allows you to manage and control all your documents in one place. Doesn't that sound awesome?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Bartosz Szabaciuk
Bartosz Szabaciuk

More by Bartosz Szabaciuk

View profile
    • Like