Daily UI #003 - Landing Page Design

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page Design daily ux daily ui logo ux ui design website web design
This was created as part of the Daily UI challenge for day 3 and the task was to create a landing page for a product. I created two variations of the landing page for a fictional jewellery brand in Adobe XD. Thanks for viewing and I would appreciate any feedback!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
