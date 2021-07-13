Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erin Larkin

Clementine Juice

Erin Larkin
Erin Larkin
  • Save
Clementine Juice vector typography illustration design branding
Download color palette

I designed this social media post for Clementine Magazine. They are a new art magazine based in New York. I decided to play on the word "clementine" and created a juice carton. They needed an eye catching design to attract as much attention as possible. Once I was finished I felt it needed more work so I added the paper texture within.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Erin Larkin
Erin Larkin
Like