Travel manager login trip travel design dark black clean minimal registration dashboard onboarding loading login glassmorphism mobile iphone ios interface ux ui app
Vamoos is a B2B travel manager for the travel companies and hotels.
This is the design update for the splash & login screens of iOS application.
To be continued...

Check the current version of app we've producted here:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vamoos/id887836850
https://www.vamoos.com/

