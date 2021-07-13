Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ethan Willis

Traverse Mascot - Rainbow Llama

Ethan Willis
Ethan Willis
  • Save
Traverse Mascot - Rainbow Llama mascot design character design design illustration character branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This was my entry for day 8 of the #dailylogochallenge. I created a logo for a South American ski apparel and street fashion brand. Their mascot is a rainbow llama.

Ethan Willis
Ethan Willis

More by Ethan Willis

View profile
    • Like