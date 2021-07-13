Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Plant Care App UI

Plant Care App UI plant app app ui plant care app ui interface ux mobile mobile app plant care adobe xd illustration app design design app ui
Followed the Adobe XD Creative Challenge to introduce myself to the platform!

Design Process:
- Mood Board
- Onboarding Screen
- Loading Screen
- Questionnaire Screen
- Browsing Page
- Info Page
- Dashboard Design
- Search Screen
- Recorded Prototype

