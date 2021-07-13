Afshin Nanase

About Life App UI Concept

About Life App UI Concept social social app anxiety app talk life design app ui adobe xd uiux mobile design interface graphic design ui
Hello everyone! 👋🏻

I am sharing my design of an app concept and design similar to 'talk life' app where people talk about their life and problems! Show some love!

Also, feel free to feedback and comment. don't forget to press "L" if you love it. Thanks!

