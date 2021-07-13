Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mukhlasur Rahman

Architect Portfolio Template

Architect Portfolio Template architecture construction showcase interior architure photoshop template interior design portfolio architecture catalog portfolio template architecture brochure architect portfolio
Size: 17x11 In
Pages: 16 Page
Resolution: 300 dpi
Color mode: CMYK
Bleed: 0.25 in
Working file: Photoshop cs2.
Files included: Photoshop cc (psd).
Font used: Download link included in help file

