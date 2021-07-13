Slotopaint

Set of slot symbols for the Sweets themed game

All slot symbols are presented on one screen.

High symbols are cute fluffy sweet tooth. The cat, panda and polar bear froze in anticipation of a treat. Another symbol is a serving dish. A cherished delicacy awaits guests on a plate under a silver lid.

Three more symbols are various desserts. Cupcake, tiramisu and donut are sweet table classics. The vertical symbol, which occupies three lines at once on the drum, depicts a huge stack of pancakes.

This amount is enough for everyone! Low symbols - letters for the traditional designation of cards.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sweet-stacks/

