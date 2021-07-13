Set of slot symbols for the Sweets themed game

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
All slot symbols are presented on one screen.
High symbols are cute fluffy sweet tooth. The cat, panda and polar bear froze in anticipation of a treat. Another symbol is a serving dish. A cherished delicacy awaits guests on a plate under a silver lid.
Three more symbols are various desserts. Cupcake, tiramisu and donut are sweet table classics. The vertical symbol, which occupies three lines at once on the drum, depicts a huge stack of pancakes.
This amount is enough for everyone! Low symbols - letters for the traditional designation of cards.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sweet-stacks/
#background #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #sweetthemed #sweetslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines
