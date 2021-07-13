CALA · Notifications

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Bifurcated notifications act as a virtual assistant, ensuring you see what you need to first—while still enabling you to access all activity when needed
Here at CALA we use notifications to help designers track shipments, respond quickly to partner comments, and complete any outstanding reviews.
The Inbox view displays your most relevant notifications. This includes @mentions, when someone responds to your comment, or when you get assigned to something. All other notifications appear in the All tab. We've also incorporated the ability to quickly archive individual notifications or all of them.
Our robust notification system allows you to manage your fashion brand faster and more efficiently than ever before.