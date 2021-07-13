Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhakti Bailurkar

Book Me a Car!

Bhakti Bailurkar
Bhakti Bailurkar
  • Save
Book Me a Car! figma car icon design app ux ui
Download color palette

UI for car rent/booking app. Aesthetic and futuristic car to book with navigation system. Visually pleasing.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Bhakti Bailurkar
Bhakti Bailurkar
Like